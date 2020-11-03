Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) PT Raised to $180.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.35.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $147.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.15. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $156.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.01.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.62 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 4,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $638,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,149,629.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $67,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,418,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,374. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,225,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,554,000 after buying an additional 363,015 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,250,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,424.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 346,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,193,000 after acquiring an additional 323,439 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,851,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,325.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 205,450 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,669,000 after acquiring an additional 199,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

