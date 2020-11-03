Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

JEF has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Shares of JEF opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.40. Jefferies Financial Group has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.37.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $87,978,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 369.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,259,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,182 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 90,274.5% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,270,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,260 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 490.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 917,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,670 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.