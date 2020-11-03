JFrog (FROG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect JFrog to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FROG stock opened at $70.49 on Tuesday. JFrog has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $95.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.43.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

