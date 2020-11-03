JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.10.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

FMS opened at $38.10 on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.80.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2,007.5% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.