JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Envista (NASDAQ:NVST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $28.00.

NVST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Envista from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Envista from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Envista from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVST opened at $27.02 on Friday. Envista has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $33.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.06.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $640.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Envista by 381.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 278,041 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 70.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 15,277 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the first quarter worth about $54,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 24.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,889,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,225,000 after buying an additional 375,158 shares during the period.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

