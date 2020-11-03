Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kadant had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.21%.

Shares of KAI opened at $120.50 on Tuesday. Kadant has a twelve month low of $52.71 and a twelve month high of $127.16. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.75.

Get Kadant alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KAI. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Kadant from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

In other news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total value of $120,756.16. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $57,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,100 shares of company stock worth $664,090. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.