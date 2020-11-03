Kaman (KAMN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Kaman to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. Kaman had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kaman to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE KAMN opened at $42.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Kaman has a 52 week low of $29.38 and a 52 week high of $68.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut sold 10,000 shares of Kaman stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $467,700.00. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

