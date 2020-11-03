KAMES CAPITAL plc Grows Stock Holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV)

KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 911,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,418 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned about 0.69% of Terminix Global worth $36,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the second quarter valued at about $81,633,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 108.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,827,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,219,000 after purchasing an additional 949,206 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the second quarter valued at about $31,165,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 70.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,054,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,886,000 after purchasing an additional 845,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 33.5% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 2,087,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,515,000 after purchasing an additional 523,434 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Terminix Global in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Terminix Global from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Terminix Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.11.

Shares of Terminix Global stock opened at $46.75 on Tuesday. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $57.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.50, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.28.

Terminix Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Terminix Global Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

