KAMES CAPITAL plc Has $52.37 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

KAMES CAPITAL plc lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned 0.06% of Intuitive Surgical worth $52,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,321,778,000 after buying an additional 415,788 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,291,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,294,473,000 after purchasing an additional 48,562 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,993,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,705,674,000 after purchasing an additional 42,137 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 59.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,127,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $642,393,000 after purchasing an additional 420,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 164.9% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 607,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $346,350,000 after purchasing an additional 378,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG opened at $675.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a PE ratio of 76.99, a PEG ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $705.66 and its 200-day moving average is $632.60. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $778.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total transaction of $920,150.00. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total transaction of $4,291,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at $14,786,983.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,890 shares of company stock worth $18,931,033. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $789.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $716.89.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

