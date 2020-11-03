KAMES CAPITAL plc Has $83.47 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,029,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,968 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 1.7% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $83,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $774,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,237,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,814,000 after buying an additional 570,945 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 21,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 25,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, 140166 reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $85.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $444.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $91.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

