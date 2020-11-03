KAMES CAPITAL plc Lowers Stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

KAMES CAPITAL plc lowered its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,464 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $48,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in CME Group by 397.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 75.5% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CME Group from $181.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.29.

NASDAQ CME opened at $152.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.37.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $867,600.00. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total transaction of $1,323,120.00. Insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $2,695,838 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

