KAMES CAPITAL plc Raises Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 26,968 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up approximately 1.3% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned approximately 0.10% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $64,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 53,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,971,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APD opened at $286.69 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $310.73. The firm has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $293.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.38.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

