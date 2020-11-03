KAMES CAPITAL plc Sells 11,751 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

KAMES CAPITAL plc lowered its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 456,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,751 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $42,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 104.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after buying an additional 73,568 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the second quarter worth $240,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.8% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG opened at $89.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $100.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

In related news, President Ark Jon Vander sold 16,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $1,474,162.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 80,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $7,370,625.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,967,974.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,418 shares of company stock worth $13,343,263. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

