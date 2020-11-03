KAMES CAPITAL plc Sells 5,439 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

KAMES CAPITAL plc lowered its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 178,421 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 5,439 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $55,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Illumina by 437.5% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. Guggenheim cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Argus restated a “reduce” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, September 11th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $335.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.56.

In related news, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 1,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.01, for a total value of $662,610.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,973.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.03, for a total transaction of $319,224.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,802 shares of company stock valued at $9,859,692 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $292.88 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $404.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.58, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $315.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.24.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.