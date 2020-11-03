KAMES CAPITAL plc Sells 57,887 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

KAMES CAPITAL plc cut its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 892,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,887 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $37,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPAY. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. now owns 348,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after acquiring an additional 149,430 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,931,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,422,000 after acquiring an additional 98,979 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 46,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 246.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EPAY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.06.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total transaction of $69,938.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,261,954.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $257,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,029. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EPAY opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.11. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $27.82 and a one year high of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.16 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

