KAMES CAPITAL plc Takes $45.54 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 326,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,539,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned 0.08% of Automatic Data Processing as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.4% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 1,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 40.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 222,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,976,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $161.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.89. The company has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.69. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.93.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

