KAMES CAPITAL plc Trims Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

KAMES CAPITAL plc decreased its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,661 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned approximately 0.17% of RingCentral worth $42,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in RingCentral by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,251,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Neil Williams sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.46, for a total transaction of $1,191,420.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,148.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 12,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.76, for a total value of $3,831,421.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,225,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,879 shares of company stock valued at $54,533,488 over the last 90 days. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RNG shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RingCentral from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho started coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.48.

NYSE RNG opened at $257.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of -225.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.85 and a twelve month high of $317.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $277.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

