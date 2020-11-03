KeyCorp Raises Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target to $32.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Huntsman from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays raised shares of Huntsman from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Huntsman from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.61.

Get Huntsman alerts:

HUN opened at $25.03 on Friday. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average of $19.83.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.1% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 67,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 271,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 20,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.