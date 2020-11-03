Kimball International (KBAL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $156.07 million for the quarter. Kimball International had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 20.36%.

KBAL stock opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $393.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.96. Kimball International has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $22.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

