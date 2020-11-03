Knekted Market Cap Hits $43,652.43 (KNT)

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. Knekted has a total market capitalization of $43,652.43 and approximately $1.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Knekted token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, Knekted has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00077383 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00198387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00029513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.26 or 0.01120994 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000554 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002692 BTC.

About Knekted

Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain. Knekted’s official website is knekted.net. Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain.

Knekted Token Trading

Knekted can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Knekted should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Knekted using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

