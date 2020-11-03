Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Short Interest Up 24.3% in October

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 738,800 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the September 30th total of 594,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 222.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KRNT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Kornit Digital from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $66.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.13 and a beta of 1.57. Kornit Digital has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $73.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.45.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.65 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

