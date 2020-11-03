L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.8% during the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LHX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Benchmark lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

LHX opened at $170.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.66. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99. The company has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

