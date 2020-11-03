Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.10 EPS

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The medical research company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share.

NYSE:LH opened at $207.23 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $212.47. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.06.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

