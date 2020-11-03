Lafayette Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,351 Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allegion from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Allegion in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.78.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $101.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.09. Allegion PLC has a 52 week low of $77.37 and a 52 week high of $139.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $728.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.79 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

