Lafayette Investments Inc. Cuts Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,150 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group comprises about 1.9% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc. owned 0.11% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 391.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of JEF opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $24.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

