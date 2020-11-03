Lafayette Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Lafayette Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International makes up approximately 1.6% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 625.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,609,711.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.56.

Shares of JCI opened at $43.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.30 and its 200-day moving average is $36.69.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.