Lafayette Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Danaher by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Danaher by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 55,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,842,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total transaction of $6,657,220.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,110,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 38,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $7,985,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,751,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 224,248 shares of company stock valued at $49,077,431. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR opened at $232.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.90. The company has a market cap of $165.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $240.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.