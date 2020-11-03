Lafayette Investments Inc. Grows Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Diageo makes up about 2.1% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Diageo by 6.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,006,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,221,000 after purchasing an additional 187,251 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 38.5% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 66.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Diageo by 7.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

NYSE DEO opened at $130.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $83.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.55. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $171.29.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $1.3623 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.45%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

