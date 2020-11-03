Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lowered its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,318 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. owned 0.21% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 31.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,482,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,516,000 after buying an additional 599,088 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 784,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,431,000 after purchasing an additional 259,736 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 108,039 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 55,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 499.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 47,934 shares during the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SASR. BidaskClub upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.08. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $38.45.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 6.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.