Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $3.07 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Accenture by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 48.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.58.

ACN opened at $220.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.34. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $247.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.59, for a total value of $425,899.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,962.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total transaction of $100,030.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,116,955.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,762 shares of company stock valued at $8,427,740 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

