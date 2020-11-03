Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Lafayette Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.4% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.28.

Shares of KO opened at $48.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In related news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $2,401,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 337,534 shares of company stock worth $16,635,514. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

