Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $9.73 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Lafayette Investments Inc. cut its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,213 shares during the quarter. The Progressive comprises approximately 3.7% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $9,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in The Progressive by 31.1% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 3.0% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 1.5% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Benchmark downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Argus downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.92.

NYSE PGR opened at $94.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.32. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $102.05. The company has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $3,204,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,314 shares in the company, valued at $43,227,511.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total transaction of $555,338.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,393. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

