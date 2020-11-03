Lafayette Investments Inc. Increases Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 135.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in AutoZone by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 923.4% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $513,000. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AutoZone news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 4,438 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.00, for a total value of $5,006,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,600 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $8,968,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,238 shares of company stock valued at $20,188,064 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,375.00 price objective (up from $1,300.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $1,425.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,380.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,330.00.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,141.15 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.91 and a 1 year high of $1,274.41. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,169.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1,137.76.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 115.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 74.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

