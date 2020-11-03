Lafayette Investments Inc. Invests $299,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.13. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $51.65.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $6,822,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,614 shares of company stock worth $9,576,749. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

