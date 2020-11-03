Lafayette Investments Inc. Invests $659,000 in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,784 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,615 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,168 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $31,086,000 after acquiring an additional 49,572 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 49.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,101 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 17,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the second quarter valued at about $1,577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTXS shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $114.43 on Tuesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.31 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.66 and its 200 day moving average is $141.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.22.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $767.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.02 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $612,068.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,028,016.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 19,141 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $2,680,314.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,133 shares of company stock worth $6,670,144 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.