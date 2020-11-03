Lafayette Investments Inc. Makes New $202,000 Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth about $701,816,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,057,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,504,153,000 after buying an additional 2,771,230 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,204,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,621,000 after buying an additional 1,613,095 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,009,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,443,000 after buying an additional 1,228,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1,441.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,215,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,539,000 after buying an additional 1,137,074 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $43.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.00. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.