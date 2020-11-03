Lafayette Investments Inc. Makes New $551,000 Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in The Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $756,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $320,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Hershey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,800,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,548,000 after acquiring an additional 71,064 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 12,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on The Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.88.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $350,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,168,127.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,604.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,256 shares of company stock worth $738,682. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY opened at $140.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.05 and its 200 day moving average is $139.02. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $109.88 and a 12 month high of $161.83. The company has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

