Lafayette Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 302.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 8,496 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,019,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Swift sold 4,354 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $522,567.08. Insiders sold a total of 93,213 shares of company stock worth $11,090,051 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.38.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $137.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $146.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

