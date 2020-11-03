Lafayette Investments Inc. Raises Position in TD Ameritrade Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,978,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,661,000 after purchasing an additional 334,879 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 6.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,085,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,298,000 after purchasing an additional 706,450 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 24.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 60.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,614,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 19.0% in the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 3,120,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,525,000 after purchasing an additional 498,091 shares during the last quarter. 43.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised TD Ameritrade from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut TD Ameritrade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.30.

NASDAQ AMTD opened at $39.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.13. TD Ameritrade Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.05.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

