Lafayette Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 1.4% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.35.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $85.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $94.13. The firm has a market cap of $100.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

