Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 100 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lafayette Investments Inc. reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,487 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,465 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $19,198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in McDonald’s by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 49,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,964,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.5% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 147,347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,341,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s stock opened at $212.56 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.45. The stock has a market cap of $158.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.74.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

