Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 111 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Lafayette Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Graham in the second quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Graham by 37.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Graham in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Graham by 30.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Graham in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.73, for a total value of $456,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,146.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GHC stock opened at $393.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $410.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.94. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $267.89 and a 12 month high of $655.54.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $652.87 million during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 6.05%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

