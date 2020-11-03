Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 1,352 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 3,542.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Hasbro by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $82.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAS. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets raised Hasbro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.11.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 75,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $6,301,625.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,123,140.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $65,120.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,543.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.