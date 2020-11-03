Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 2,425 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lowered its position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 166,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. Colfax makes up 2.0% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Colfax were worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 19.9% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 7.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,555,000.

CFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Colfax from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Colfax from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Colfax from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on Colfax from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Colfax from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.03.

In other news, SVP Jason Maclean sold 2,491 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $87,982.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at $311,345.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CFX opened at $27.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.08. Colfax Co. has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.65.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $805.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.46 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

