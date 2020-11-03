Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 2,513 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Lafayette Investments Inc. reduced its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the quarter. Mohawk Industries comprises approximately 1.5% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 492.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 41.5% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 77.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MHK opened at $114.69 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $56.62 and a one year high of $153.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.46.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $1.12. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $135,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,937.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MHK. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.48.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

