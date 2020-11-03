Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 351 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Cable One comprises 1.5% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 15.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cable One by 2.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Cable One by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 5.6% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 1.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,760.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,805.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,812.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 0.46. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,031.39 and a 52-week high of $2,044.41.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $10.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.82 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.15 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 18.78%. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 44.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cable One news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,853.20, for a total value of $618,968.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,592.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,924.69, for a total value of $621,674.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,553.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,652 shares of company stock valued at $4,935,430. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,849.14.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

