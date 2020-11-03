Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 4,587 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Lafayette Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 45.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,852,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,984 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 0.5% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,791,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,770 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 1.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,267,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,657,000 after acquiring an additional 24,615 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 4.3% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,434,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,809,000 after acquiring an additional 58,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 101.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 965,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,065,000 after acquiring an additional 486,408 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WHR opened at $192.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.73 and its 200-day moving average is $151.87. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $207.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WHR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Longbow Research boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.88.

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.97, for a total transaction of $57,223.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,405.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.03, for a total value of $412,839.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,084.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

