Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 7,792 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Lafayette Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,792 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 143.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 400.0% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $2,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 341,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,794.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,150,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,127 shares of company stock worth $3,906,600 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DAL shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

NYSE:DAL opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $62.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

