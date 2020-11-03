Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 8,015 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Lafayette Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,015 shares during the quarter. Discovery comprises 1.8% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,089,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,995,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Discovery by 574.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,172,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,740,000 after buying an additional 998,575 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 8.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,440,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,294,000 after buying an additional 848,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Discovery by 401.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 956,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,127,000 after buying an additional 765,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.68. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $33.65.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Discovery had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DISCA. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Discovery in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

