Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 8,350 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lowered its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the period. Loews comprises approximately 1.7% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 59.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $37.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $56.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.85. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 9.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on L shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Loews from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

